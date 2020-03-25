VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee Sing 'My Heart Will Go On' With David Foster

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are treating the world to beautiful music during this time of social distancing.

Yesterday they posted a video of Katharine, accompanied by David, singing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On from Titanic!

Check out the video below!

Katharine McPhee made her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway in 2018.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboardâ€™s pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards â€œI Fall In Love Too Easilyâ€ was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.





