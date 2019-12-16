VIDEO: Watch Josh Gad in a Promo for AVENUE 5 on HBO!

Learn more about how Avenue 5 came to be and what the luxury cruise ship has to offer from Judd Galaxy's founder, Herman Judd (Josh Gad).

Watch the "Avenue 5" promo below!

HBO is the home of award-winning and critically-acclaimed series, documentaries, movies and sporting events like Westworld, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, GAME OF THRONES and more.

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.

His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.