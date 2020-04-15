VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'Promise' from JEANETTE

Apr. 15, 2020  

An epic pop musical based on the true story of America's first congresswoman, Jeannette electrifies the life and history of suffrage activist, social worker and Montanan, Jeannette Rankin. Elected to Congress in 1916-three years before women are granted the right to vote-Jeannette finds herself to be the only female voice within the halls of power to vote on women's suffrage.

Written by America's most produced playwright Lauren M. Gunderson and pop sensation Ari Afsar, Jeannette heralds one person's radical voice in America's ongoing journey toward equal rights for all. Get more information about the show at jeannettemusical.com.

Below, watch as Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) sings "Promise", filmed at SubCulture with a band led by Meg Zervoulis.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



