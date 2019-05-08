VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Dave Malloy's OCTET!

May. 8, 2019  

Get a first look below at the Signature Theatre world premiere production of Octet by Dave Malloy, directed by Annie Tippe.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian as Jim, Kim Blanck as Karly, Starr Busby as Paula, Alex Gibson as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez as Toby, J.D. Mollison as Marvin, Margo Seibert as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma as Velma. The cast also includes Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.

The production is now running through June 16th with an opening night of May 19 in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

