VIDEO: Watch Gavin Creel Croon a Wonderful Cover from THE KING AND I!

Tony winner Gavin Creel is the latest of Broadway stars to celebrate the Rodgers and Hammerstein legacy in the R&H Goes Pop series. Watch below as he sings a The King and I classic, "Something Wonderful".

Gavin Creel received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce. He made his Broadway debut originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination. He has since created such memorable performances on Broadway as Claude in Hair, which earned him a second Tony Award nomination, Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles, and Stephen Kodaly in the Roundabout Theater Company's production of She Loves Me, which was filmed live and is available on BroadwayHD.

"R&H Goes Pop!" aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The launch of this YouTube series celebrated and coincided with the 75th Anniversary of the team's first collaboration, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. The video series features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the classic canon of Rodgers & Hammerstein in unique and inventive styles ranging from Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul, and Country. The video series is hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific).





