VIDEO: Watch Demi Lovato Sing 'A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes' in a Sneak Peek of THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG

ABC has shared a sneak peek of Demi Lovato singing 'A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes' from the one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong," which will premiere tonight, April 16, at 8:00pm ET on ABC!

Watch the sneak peek below!

Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts a magical one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong." The nationwide singalong even­t will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. Special guests confirmed for remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, John Stamos, and an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me."

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in PERFECT HARMONY with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The television event will feature a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, special introductions by Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the evening will include:

"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" - Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"A Spoonful of Sugar" - Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" - Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" - Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" - Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" - James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN"

"Gaston" - Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" - Auliʻi Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" - Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" - Darren Criss

"I'll Make A Man Out Of You" - Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" - John Stamos

"Let It Go" - Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessities" - Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

"Under The Sea" - Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend In Me" - Josh Groban

And an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and more including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.





