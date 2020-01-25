VIDEO: Watch Clips of Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo, and More in CHESS in Japan

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a production of Chess is headed to Osaka's Umeda Arts Theater, starring Ramin Karimloo and Samantha Barks! Directed by Nick Winston, the production will run on January 27, 2020. The cast also features Luke Walsh, and Takanori Sato.

Get a first look at the production in the new footage, featuring Karimloo, Barks, and the cast, below!

For tickets and more information, click here.

Chess is a musical with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and a book by Rice. The story involves a politically driven, Cold War-era chess tournament between two grandmasters from America and the USSR and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.

As with other productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita, a highly successful concept album was released prior to the first theatrical production in order to raise money. In the case of Chess, the concept album was released in the autumn of 1984 while the show opened in London's West End in 1986 where it played for three years. A much-altered US version premiered on Broadway in 1988 with a book by Richard Nelson, but survived only for two months. Chess is frequently revised for new productions, many of which try to merge elements from both the British and American versions, but no major revival production of the musical had been attempted until a West End revival in 2018.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You