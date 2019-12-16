VIDEO: Watch Austin Scott Sing 'Hurricane' from Broadway-Bound GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The upcoming Broadway production of the acclaimed musical Girl from the North Country has partnered with Facebook for an exclusive "First Listen" series of videos, recorded live from their downtown NYC Studio. The first video in the series features star Austin Scott (Hamilton) performing the iconic Bob Dylan song "Hurricane," joined by cast members Jeannette Bayardelle, Luba Mason, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Mare Winningham. Check it out below!

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You