VIDEO: Watch Andrew Scott Performing HAMLET's 'To Be Or Not To Be'
London's Almeida Theatre has put together a fantastic playlist of monologues from its past productions to keep us entertained at home, including Andrew Scott performing the famous 'To be, or not to be' soliloquy from Shakespeare's Hamlet. Robert Icke directed Scott in the title role at the Almeida, to great acclaim, in 2017.
The theatre's monologue series also features Fisayo Akinade delivering a monologue from Anne Washburn's Trump-era play Shipwreck, Patsy Ferran performing "Love's Secret" from Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke, Lydia Wilson's take on "Salmon Tale" from Webster's The Duchess of Malfi, Justine Mitchell in rehearsal for Shipwreck, Ralph Fiennes as Shakespeare's villainous Richard III, and Kate Fleetwood performing from Euripides' Medea.
Watch all of the videos below!
What are your favourite monologues? Tweet using the hashtag #TheatreAtHome - and maybe give us YOUR best 'To be, or not to be'!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)