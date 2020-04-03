VIDEO: Watch Andrew Scott Performing HAMLET's 'To Be Or Not To Be'

London's Almeida Theatre has put together a fantastic playlist of monologues from its past productions to keep us entertained at home, including Andrew Scott performing the famous 'To be, or not to be' soliloquy from Shakespeare's Hamlet. Robert Icke directed Scott in the title role at the Almeida, to great acclaim, in 2017.

The theatre's monologue series also features Fisayo Akinade delivering a monologue from Anne Washburn's Trump-era play Shipwreck, Patsy Ferran performing "Love's Secret" from Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke, Lydia Wilson's take on "Salmon Tale" from Webster's The Duchess of Malfi, Justine Mitchell in rehearsal for Shipwreck, Ralph Fiennes as Shakespeare's villainous Richard III, and Kate Fleetwood performing from Euripides' Medea.

Watch all of the videos below!

What are your favourite monologues? Tweet using the hashtag #TheatreAtHome - and maybe give us YOUR best 'To be, or not to be'!





