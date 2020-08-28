VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley Perform a Touching Tribute to GLEE Co-Star Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on "Glee," passed away in a tragic drowning on July 8th of this year.

Actress and singer Amber Riley performed "A Moment" in a touching tribute to "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera on last night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on "Glee," passed away in a tragic drowning on July 8th of this year. She was 33.

Watch Riley's performance below.

Amber Riley is an actor and singer, best known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the popular TV musical Glee. She has appeared as part of the ensemble cast of Glee since its pilot broadcast in 2009. Her work earned her a nomination for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as a Teen Choice Award for Female Scene-Stealer in 2011. She made a leap to the big screen with her role in Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, which hit theaters in 2011. She won an Olivier Award for her performance in "Dreamgirls" on The West End.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You