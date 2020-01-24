VIDEO: Watch A SOLDIER'S PLAY Star David Alan Grier Interviewed on THE LATE SHOW

The star of "The Soldier's Play" on Broadway, David Alan Grier, points out that he was in the play's original cast in 1981 alongside such future superstars as Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

