VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY International Tour Celebrates Show's 60th Anniversary with 'TOKYOsidestory'

Oct. 2, 2017  

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show and their first year on the road, WEST SIDE STORY International Tour stars Ryan P Cyr and Nahum McLean produced a video highlighting the company's time in Tokyo. Check it out below!

The 2016-2018 International Tour of West Side Story, in association with Green Imagination, present "TOKYOsidestory," featuring "Tokyo Drift" by The Teriyaki Boys. Directed by Nahum McLean, the video is produced by Ryan P Cyr & Nahum McLean, with photography by Cyr, choreography by McLean and editing by Cyr & Nick Raynor.

Appearing are Ryan James Appleyard, Natalie Ballenger, Keely Beirne, Julio Catano-Yee, Nikki Croker, Ryan P Cyr, Andy Frank, Jill Gittleman, Lauren Guerra, Kevin Hack, Lance Hayes, Kelsey Elisabeth Holley, Carley Ingold, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, AJ Lockhart, Georgios Maniadis Metaxas, Nahum McLean, Kelly Methven, Kayla Moniz, Jonathan 'Quigs' Quigley, Waldemar Quinones Villanueva, Nick Raynor, Natalia Sanchez, Lauren Soto, and Michael Scott.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


