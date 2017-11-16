VIDEO: Tyne Daly Sings 'Pieces of Dreams' from New Musical CHASING MEM'RIES at the Geffen

The World Premiere of Chasing Mem'ries: A Different Kind of Musical, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and featuring new and original songs by award-winning lyricists Alan & Marilyn Bergman, is running at the Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse and run through Sunday, December 17, 2017. Watch Daly sing "Pieces of Dreams" from the show below!

Written and directed by Josh Ravetch (Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking), Chasing Mem'ries stars Daly as Victoria, a woman not quite ready to let go of the life she has loved and the love of her life, Academy Award-nominee Robert Forster (Jackie Brown) as her husband Franklin, and Scott Kradolfer as their son Mason.

The play features 12 songs - five of them new - by legendary Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning lyricists Alan & Marilyn Bergman ("The Way We Were," "The Windmills of Your Mind," "Papa, Can You Hear Me?"), with music by Bill Cantos & Mari Falcone, Dave Grusin, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Johnny Mandel.

On the production team are Scenic Designer Tony Fanning, Costume Designer Kate Bergh, Lighting Designer Daniel Ionazzi, Sound Designer Jonathan A. Burke, Music Director/Orchestrator Thomas Griep, Dramaturg Amy Levinson, Production Stage Manager Jill Gold, and Assistant Stage Manager Cate Cundiff.

Tickets are currently priced at $32.00 - $90.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

