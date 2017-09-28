VIDEO: Tracie Thoms Leads Powerful Cover of P!nk's 'Dear Mr. President'

The creator of #HAM4BEY, Michael Korte, has teamed up with Broadway legend Tracie Thoms and other Broadway voices to create a poignant and emotional cover of the P!nk song, "Dear Mr. President." Check it out below!

Created and produced by Korte (known for his viral Broadway hits #HAM4BEY, #GAGA4RENT, #PURPLE4PRINCE) and featuring Broadway legend Tracie Thoms (Rent, Falsettos), Broadway star Rogelio Douglas (In The Heights, The Little Mermaid) and vocalists Isabelle and Milo Bloom, the video was directed by Baxter Stapleton.

The song was originally released by P!nk and The Indigo Girls in 2006 as an open letter to then-President George Bush.

The lyrics have been altered from the song's original release to fit 2017, i.e. "Tell me bout hard work... rebuilding your house after the storms blew them away."

