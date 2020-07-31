VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Releases 'Dance M.F. (Danny Verde Remix)'

The track features vocals by Imani Coppola and was co-written by Tituss Burgess, Imani Coppola, and Daniel Edinberg.

Tituss Burgess releases Danny Verde remix for "Dance M.F." Check it out below!

Dance M.F. is described as "a sultry sexy stomper of a track with an attitude that is certain to bring comfort and escapism to our currently socially distanced souls. This song is a love letter to all the party people who in spite of the pandemic, are still committed to "live their best lives", party on down and celebrate Pride safely while in lockdown."

"Dance M.F. was born out of the panic I felt at the onset of the global crisis that has all of us in isolation. It was written for me - until I realized I wasn't the only one that needed to hear it," Burgess said.

The track features vocals by Imani Coppola and was co-written by Tituss Burgess, Imani Coppola, and Daniel Edinberg and produced by Daniel Edinberg, Michael Mangini and Tituss Burgess.

Burgess was first introduced to television audiences in Tina Fey's Emmy®-winning NBC series 30 Rock, where he quickly became a breakout star in the series' fifth and sixth seasons. He went on to star as the indelible character of Titus Andromedon in the Emmy®-nominated comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Over the course of the series' four seasons, Burgess was nominated for four Emmy®, a SAG Award, two Critics' Choice TV Awards and won both a Webby Award and a Gold Derby TV Award. Among multiple film roles, Burgess was featured in the 2019 Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy, Dolemite Is My Name alongside Eddie Murphy; he'll lend his voice alongside an all-star cast in the upcoming Apple + animated series, 'Central Park' and will star opposite Jennifer Hudson as the Reverend James Cleveland in the highly-anticipated 2020 feature film 'Respect'.

