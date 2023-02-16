Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs GROUNDHHOG DAY Tunes As The Show Gears Up for Its West End Return!

Andy Karl will reprise his Olivier Award-winning role as the cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors in a 12-week run at The Old Vic from 20 May-12 August.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Tony-nominated composer Tim Minchin took to social media this week to perform two songs from his Olivier Award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which is making its hotly anticipated return to London's West End in 2023.

In December 2022, The Old Vic announced the return of the critically acclaimed hit, directed by Matthew Warchus, with book by Danny Rubin, and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Andy Karl will reprise his Olivier Award-winning role as the cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors in a 12-week run at The Old Vic from 20 May-12 August with a press performance on Thursday 08 June.

See Tim perform "Everything About You" and "Seeing You" from Groundhog Day here!


