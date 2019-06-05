Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: Theater Talk Hosts Annual Tony Awards Critics' Prediction Special
Theater Talk, the two-time Emmy Award-winning series has reunited its team of prominent theater journalists to assess the 2018-2019 theater season and discuss this year's TONY Awards race.
Taped at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, the show's co-hosts Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times; Jason Zinoman, Comedy and Theater Critic for The New York Times and Theater Talk Executive Producer Susan Haskins are joined by Ben Brantley, also Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times; and Jan Simpson, Theater Correspondent for Broadway Radio.com; to discuss highlights of the past season.
Also on the program, Theater Talk's experts predict the TONYs for this year. Adam Feldman, Theater and Dance Editor for TimeOut/New York; Michael Musto, the Weekly Columnist for NewNowNext.com; and Elisabeth Vincentelli, Co-Host of Three on the Aisle and Theater Critic for both The New York Times and The New Yorker; join co-hosts Green and Haskins to explain who will win the coveted awards and why.