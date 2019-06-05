VIDEO: Theater Talk Hosts Annual Tony Awards Critics' Prediction Special

Theater Talk, the two-time Emmy Award-winning series has reunited its team of prominent theater journalists to assess the 2018-2019 theater season and discuss this year's TONY Awards race.

Also on the program, Theater Talk's experts predict the TONYs for this year. Adam Feldman, Theater and Dance Editor for TimeOut/New York; Michael Musto, the Weekly Columnist for NewNowNext.com; and Elisabeth Vincentelli, Co-Host of Three on the Aisle and Theater Critic for both The New York Times and The New Yorker; join co-hosts Green and Haskins to explain who will win the coveted awards and why.