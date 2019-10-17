VIDEO: The Six George Washingtons of HAMILTON Strike a Pose

The moment you've been waiting for...George Washington(s)!

The six Washingtons of Hamilton all took boomerang videos of them striking a pose in costume, which were then stitched together for an epic social media post.

The moment you've been waiting for, it's our six George Washingtons! pic.twitter.com/nYUvS1ZTNi - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 16, 2019

The video even caught the eye of original George Washington on Broadway, Christopher Jackson.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production of Hamilton originally opened at The Public Theater in New York in 2015. Later that year, the Broadway production opened and in December 2017 Hamilton opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London. The US tour continues. In January 2019 Lin-Manuel Miranda reprised the title role in Puerto Rico and in February 2019 a production opened in San Francisco. The Chicago production continues its run and in March 2021, Hamilton will see its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.





Related Articles