VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing Graduation Medley

Ben Platt, Henry Platt, and Jonah Platt delivered a beautiful mash-up of graduation-themed songs-during a televised, one-hour multimedia event, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

The event, Hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation highlighted real stories from high school seniors, educators, and families.

