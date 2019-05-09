VIDEO: The Muny Shares Another Sneak Peek Of Its Latest Upgrades!

May. 9, 2019  

The Muny continues its multi-million-dollar stage renovation. Get another peek inside some of the structural and technological enhancements to St. Louis' famous outdoor venue below!

This extensive two-year project included rebuilding the stage, orchestra pit, light bridge and stage towers, the reforesting of the stage and the addition of decorative shells.

With Tarlton Corporation as the construction manager, and crews working double shifts, construction remains on schedule.

"We're off to a great start," said Muny Director of Operations, Sean Smith. "This is an ambitious project, but we've been working with the team at Tarlton to make sure that we stay on track and are ready for the 2019 season. We can't wait to see everyone then!"

For more information, visit munysecondcentury.org or call (314) 361-1900.

VIDEO: The Muny Shares Another Sneak Peek Of Its Latest Upgrades!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


25 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Releases 'Conga' Video Ahead of ON YOUR FEET! Arriving in London
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Thinks Ariana Grande is One Of The Best Singers On The Planet
  • VIDEO: Watch Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen Belt Out THE PROM Anthem at GLAAD Media Awards!
  • VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage, Starring Lesli Margherita, Marc Kudisch And More
  • VIDEO: Will Smith Previews His 'Friend Like Me' From the Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: The Pressure Mounts in Episode Six of FOSSE/VERDON

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup