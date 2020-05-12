VIDEO: The Met Orchestra and Chorus Perform 'Va, pensiero'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Metropolitan Opera has released a video of The Met Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, performing "Va, pensiero" from Verdi's Nabucco.

The video was assembled from individual takes and shown during the April 25, 2020, At-Home Gala. Edited by Pete Scalzitti.

Watch below!





