VIDEO: The Met Orchestra and Chorus Perform 'Va, pensiero'
The Metropolitan Opera has released a video of The Met Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, performing "Va, pensiero" from Verdi's Nabucco.
The video was assembled from individual takes and shown during the April 25, 2020, At-Home Gala. Edited by Pete Scalzitti.
Watch below!
