VIDEO: The Ladies of CHICAGO Sing a 'Cell Block Tango' for Quarantine

What happens when quarantine comes to the Cook County Jail? Watch as stars of Broadway's Chicago, Amra-Faye Wright, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Pilar Millhollen, Rachel Schur and Tonya Wathen, join forces for a new version of the "Cell Block Tango" on Sunday Morning!

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz". Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

