VIDEO: The Hamburg Cast Of HAMILTON Meets The Press

Hamilton will officialy open in Hamburg, Germany on October 4th. The full cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role. Last week, the full company met the press and performed selections from the show.

Check out the full company in action in the video below!

The German HAMILTON cast is completed by talented performers from a wide variety of artistic backgrounds such as hip-hop, R&B, drama or musicals. The company includes Diluchan Jeyaratnam(Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr alternate), Chasity Crisp (Angelica Schuyler), Charles Simmons (George Washington), Daniel Dodd-Ellis (Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson), REDCHILD ( Hercules Mulligan / James Madison), Oliver Edward (John Laurens / Philip Hamilton), Mae Ann Jorolan (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds) and Jan Kersjes (King George). The ensemble is made up of Alessandro Cococcia, Chiara Fuhrmann, Cletus Chan, Donielle David, Duncan W. Saul, Elder Dias, Eloy Prophitius, Flavio Marullo, Indy Luna Correa, Jazz Miller, Johnny Galeandro, Julia van Kouwen, Karina Rapley, Kyeirah D'marni, Lionel von Lawrence, Marvyn L Charles, Riccardo Haerri, Talitha Dara, Teddy Vermeer, Myrthes Monteiro, Sasha Di Capri and Vic Anthony.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.