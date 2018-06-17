VIDEO: The Cast of HEATHERS Takes the Stage at West End Live

West End's free outdoor performance event West End Live wraps up today! The cast of Heathers took to the stage and you can watch their performance below!

West End Live takes place on Saturday 16 June and Sunday 17 June at London's Trafalgar Square - all free. Produced and organised by Westminster City Council and Society of London Theatre (SOLT), with support from the Mayor of London, it's an annual highlight of London's cultural calendar, with performances, fun photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, merchandise stalls, refreshments and sing-alongs attracting thousands of theatre fans young and old across the weekend.

A packed schedule of productions performed at this year's West End Live, including Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, The Phantom Of The Opera, Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, Kinky Boots, Matilda The Musical, Motown The Musical, Everybody's Talking about Jamie and Thriller Live.

Several new arrivals to London's West End also made their West End LIVE debuts, including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Eugenius!, Brief Encounter, Little Shop Of Horrors, Chicago, Heathers The Musical, Kiss Me, Kate, Knights Of The Rose, Six, Circolombia and Madagascar - A Musical Adventure.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.

