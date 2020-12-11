VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs 'Rain' on ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY
The special aired last night, December 10 on NBC.
NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET. Cast members from Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Rent, and more performed at the event.
The special also featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle and appearances from Barbra Streisand, Sutton Foster, Rob McClure, Antonio Banderas, Brittney Mack, Mary-Louise Parker, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.
The cast of Ain't Too Proud performed 'Rain' which can be watched below!
Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that tells the story of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, everybody knows the Temptations' hits, but Ain't Too Proud brings the rest of the rocky history to life; how the founding members met, the unbelievable heights that they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the country fell into civil unrest. With a book by Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Des McAnuff, this musical tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, featuring the toe-tapping hits hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and many more.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Perform '2020 The Musical'
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks About Auditioning Against 'Type' for Broadway Shows on THE TONIGHT SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch a First Look at HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES: THE HOLIDAY SPECIAL
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Season 2 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST