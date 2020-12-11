VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs 'Rain' on ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY

Click Here for More Articles on One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET. Cast members from Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Rent, and more performed at the event.

The special also featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle and appearances from Barbra Streisand, Sutton Foster, Rob McClure, Antonio Banderas, Brittney Mack, Mary-Louise Parker, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

The cast of Ain't Too Proud performed 'Rain' which can be watched below!

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that tells the story of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, everybody knows the Temptations' hits, but Ain't Too Proud brings the rest of the rocky history to life; how the founding members met, the unbelievable heights that they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the country fell into civil unrest.