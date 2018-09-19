VIDEO: The Actors Fund Remembers Marin Mazzie with A Moving Performance

Sep. 19, 2018  

Last week, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer.

The Actor's Fund honored the late Tony-nominee this evening with a video of her performance of "When Did I Fall in Love?" from the 2017 Actors Fund Gala. See her performance below.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was seen in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

VIDEO: The Actors Fund Remembers Marin Mazzie with A Moving Performance
