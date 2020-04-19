VIDEO: Teal Wicks Sings 'Eiffel Tower' in A.R.T.'s THE BLUE FLOWER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

American Repertory Theatre posted a flashback clip from the original A.R.T. production of The Blue Flower, which premiered at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University on December 1, 2010, and closed January 8, 2011.

The video features Teal Wicks singing 'Eiffel Tower'. Check it out below!

The Blue Flower features music, lyrics, script and videography by Jim Bauer. Artwork, story, and videography are by Ruth Bauer. Tom Nelis serves as movement director in the production directed by Will Pomerantz.

The video was filmed and edited by Johnathan Carr.





