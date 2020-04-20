Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Taylor Mac Sings 'Lost Horizons' from GONE MISSING⁣ ⁣in New #EncoresArchives!

Apr. 20, 2020  

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Tony-nominee Taylor Mac singing the song 'Lost Horizons' from the musical Gone Missing, which was presented by Encores Off-Center in 2018.

Watch the video below!



