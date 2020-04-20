Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Taylor Mac Sings 'Lost Horizons' from GONE MISSING in New #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Tony-nominee Taylor Mac singing the song 'Lost Horizons' from the musical Gone Missing, which was presented by Encores Off-Center in 2018.
Watch the video below!
?: Taylor Mac "Lost Horizon"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 21, 2020
Encores! Off-Center Gone Missing 2018
In the words of Jeanine Tesori, "The Off-Center production of Gone Missing, Anne Kauffman's first season as Artistic Director, was produced after Michael Friedman's death. pic.twitter.com/Rkj7hjIXRM