VIDEO: Taye Diggs Discusses ALL AMERICAN and His Children's Book on TODAY

Taye Diggs joins Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and guest co-host John Cena to talk about "All American," his latest show on The CW. The actor also has a new children's book, "I Love You More Than...", which he says is inspired by his son. Watch the interview below!

"All American" is about when a rising HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds - Compton and Beverly Hills - begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

"All American" premieres tonight at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Diggs is currently the host of "Crossovers" on Stage Network. He made his Broadway debut in 1994 in the Tony Award-winning revival of CAROUSEL. Soon after, he landed the role of Benny in in the landmark musical RENT, a role he recreated in the 2005 film version. Diggs other New York stage credits include CHICAGO, WICKED, and Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY.

His many film and television credits include HOW STELLA GOT HER GROOVE BACK, GO, CHICAGO, THE BEST MAN, its follow-up THE BEST MAN HOLIDAY, and six seasons on ABC's hit drama "Private Practice." In 2009, he was honored for his role with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Diggs has created memorable characters in multiple guest appearances on hit television shows including "Ally McBeal" "Will & Grace," "Ed," "The West Wing," "New York Undercover," and "Law & Order."

