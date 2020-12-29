VIDEO: Sutton Foster and Rob Hancock Sing 'Holly Jolly Christmas'

Watch Sutton Foster and Rob Hancock put their spin on "Holly Jolly Christmas" while baking Christmas cookies to swap!

Check out the video below!

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Additional notable performances include the titular role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek The Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award, and Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award nominations); Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations); Jo in Little Women (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and most recently as Charity Hope Valentine in The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations). Foster currently stars as Liza in the critically-acclaimed TV Land series, "Younger," created by "Sex in the City's" Darren Star. Previously, Foster starred as Michelle Simms in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series "Bunheads," which garnered her a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Her television career began on "Star Search" at the age of 15; more recent credits include HBO's comedy series "Flight of the Conchords," USA Network's "Royal Pains," "Law & Order: SUV," and "Elementary." She has also made guest appearances on the well-known children series Disney's "Johnny and the Sprites," and PBS's "Sesame Street." As a solo artist, Foster has toured the country with her hit solo concert which featured songs from her debut album "Wish" as well as her follow up album, "An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle." She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, and many others. In June 2018, she released her third solo album, "Take Me to the World," through Ghostlight Deluxe. Foster made her feature film debut in Phil Alden Robinson's The Angriest Man in Brooklyn and appeared in James Roday's comedy horror film Gravy. She will star as Marian Paroo opposite two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman in the hotly anticipated revival of Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man.