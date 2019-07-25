VIDEO: Sutton Foster Returns to Her Broadway Roots With Performance on YOUNGER

During last night's episode of Younger, Sutton Foster returned to her Broadway roots with a dance performance.

The dance featured Foster, as her character Liza, dancing with both Charlies (Peter Hermann) and Josh (Nico Tortorella). Watch the clip below!

It was just announced that Younger has been renewed for a seventh season!

Younger is created by Darren Star and stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster with Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing - while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In season six, Kelsey (Duff) is leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print, while Liza and Charles get acclimated to their new normal now that Charles (Hermann) is no longer running the business.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You