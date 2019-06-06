VIDEO: Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, and Miram Shor Sing '9 To 5' On YOUNGER

The working girls of the hit TV Land series Younger will bust out a rendition of the Dolly Parton classic turned show tune, "9 to 5" next week on the show!

The all-new episode airs June 12th 10/9c on TV Land. Check out Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, and Miriam Shor belting out the tune below!

Younger stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis and follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing - while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

Season five of Younger aired in summer 2018 and was its highest-rated season to date among P 18-49 (L+SD). The series' passionate fan base has helped the series expand off the TV screen to include the five-star reviewed weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered , a weekly after-show entitled Getting Younger , and the launch of a book from Simon and Schuster entitled, Marriage Vacation.





