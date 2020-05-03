Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Stratford Festival Will Stream MACBETH May 7-28; Watch the Trailer Here!

Article Pixel May. 3, 2020  

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period on the Stratford Festival website here.

The series continues May 7-28 with Macbeth.

Watch the trailer below!

Surrender to a haunting story of ambition and its dark consequences, as a military hero and his wife conspire to seize the throne of Scotland. The play stars Ian Lake in the title role.

VIDEO: Stratford Festival Will Stream MACBETH May 7-28; Watch the Trailer Here!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Keala Settle, Chrissy Metz, and More Lead 'You're Not Alone' Performance
  • VIDEO: The 2013 London Cast of A CHORUS LINE Performs the Opening Number From Home!
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Quarantine Confessions' on Conan O'Brien
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Chats With Healthcare Workers in the Philippines During THE CALL TO UNITE Stream
  • VIDEO: Zachary Levi Reflects on Working on SHE LOVES ME as Part of Roundabout's Off-Script Series
  • VIDEO: Elaine Paige Performs 'I Know Him So Well' With Steph McGovern on THE STEPH SHOW