VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'The Incident at Pound Ridge' Episode of YOUNGER

Aug. 17, 2017  

On the next episode of YOUNGER titled 'The Incident at Pound Ridge' , sparks fly at the annual Empirical Publishing picnic and Liza finds herself caught between Josh and Charles. The episode airs Wednesday, August 23rd at 10 pm on TV Land. Watch a sneak peek below!

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Broadway's Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

