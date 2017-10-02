VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Lauren Graham Performs Original Song from Disney's Musical VAMPIRINA

James Van Der Beek ("What Would Diplo Do?") and Lauren Graham (GILMORE GIRLS, GUYS AND DOLLS) will voice the roles of Vampirina's parents, Boris and Oxana Hauntley, in Disney Junior's animated musical series VAMPIRINA, premiering Oct. 1 with back-to-back episodes at 11 a.m. simulcast on Disney Junior and Disney Channel. New episodes will air every Monday and Friday in October.

Twelve-year-old Isabella Crovetti (COLONY) stars as THE VOICE of VAMPIRINA (aka Vee), a lovable young vampire girl, who is facing the joys and trials of being the new kid in town when her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. The cast also features recurring guest appearances by Tony-award winning Broadway performers Patti LuPone (EVITA) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (KISS ME KATE) as Vee's grandparents, Nanpire and Grandpop, and Wanda Sykes(ABC's BLACK-ISH) as Vampirina's cantankerous yet loyal gargoyle sidekick Gregoria.

The series features music by Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (CHAPLIN), and will include original songs in each episode performed by the talented voice cast. In the sneak peek clip below, Lauren Graham's Oxana sings about achieving her lifelong dream, opening a "scare B&B"!

Related Articles