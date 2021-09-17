VIDEO: Seth Meyers Pitches A New Broadway Musical to Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to promote his new series, Only Murders in the Building. Meyers then proceeded to jokingly pitch his idea for a new musical to lane, titled "Cicada, Cicada", which would also star Christine Baranski and Harvey Fierstein.

Lane recently revealed that he had taken part in a new musical by Stephen Sondheim, titled "Square One", which also featured Bernadette Peters.

Only Murders in the Building, also stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Lane plays a Broadway producer who invests in a new true-crime podcast that aims to solve a murder that occurred in the group's New York City apartment building.

Nathan Lane most recently starred in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe. Prior to that he appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, The Producers, Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and The Addams Family.

Watch the full interview here: