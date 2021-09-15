VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks Reading of a New Sondheim Musical With Bernadette Peters

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY Show, Nathan Lane revealed that he recently participated in a reading of a new Stephen Sondheim musical with Bernadette Peters.

"I just did a reading of a new Sondheim musical. He's 90 and he's written this new musical ... It was very exciting. Bernadette Peters and I. A whole group of wonderful people," he shared.

While details on the new project were minimal, the Tony Award-winner mentioned he'd love to return to Broadway soon.

Lane also spoke about his part in the new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, also starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Lane plays a Broadway producer who invests in a new true-crime podcast that aims to solve a murder that occurred in the group's New York City apartment building.

Nathan Lane most recently starred in Taylor Mac's absurdist black comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at the Booth Theatre directed by George C. Wolfe. Prior to that he appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of Angels in America as Roy M. Cohn. Additional Broadway credits include The Front Page, It's Only a Play, The Producers, Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and The Addams Family.

Watch the full interview here: