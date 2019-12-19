VIDEO: See Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, & the Cast of CATS Perform 'Memory' with Classroom Instruments

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

On Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cats stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward joined Fallon and the Roots as they remixed 'Memory' with instruments they found in an alley.

Watch below!

By 2006, "Memory" from Cats had over 600 recorded versions of the song, including covers from Barry Manilow, Elaine Page, and Barbra Streisand, who's version was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber himself.

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





Related Articles