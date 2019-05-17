LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS

May. 17, 2019  

HBO has released a new teaser for season one of "His Dark Materials." The series stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Dafne Keen.

Watch the trailer below!

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living?-?and the dead?-?in their hands.

His Dark Materials is coming soon to HBO.

