VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS

HBO has released a new teaser for season one of "His Dark Materials." The series stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Dafne Keen.

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living?-?and the dead?-?in their hands.

His Dark Materials is coming soon to HBO.





