VIDEO: See Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson in Teaser for LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA

Freeform Presents the Two-Night Limited Series Event on August 22 and 23

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series "Love in the Time of Corona" will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22, at 8 p.m. EST/PST and continuing Sunday, August 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST, the network announced today in the first teaser trailer for the series. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Watch the teaser below!

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast's actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

James and Sade, a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives, are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James' work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family's priorities. Roommates Oscar and Elle's mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof. Paul and Sarah put up a "happy couple" facade for their daughter Sophie's sake when the pandemic sends her home from college, although unbeknownst to her, they have separated. Nanda, a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her fiftieth wedding anniversary.

"Love in the Time of Corona" stars Tony® and GRAMMY® Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton") as James, Nicolette Robinson ("The Affair") as Sade, Tommy Dorfman ("13 Reasons Why") as Oscar, Rainey Qualley ("Mad Men") as Elle, Gil Bellows ("Patriot") as Paul, Rya Kihlstedt ("One Mississippi") as Sarah, Ava Bellows ("This Too Shall Pass") as Sophie and L. Scott Caldwell ("Lost") as Nanda. The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Chris Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.

The limited series will feature in-show integrations from sponsor Benjamin Moore.

Photo credit: Freeform

Related Articles