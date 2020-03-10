VIDEO: See Kate Baldwin & Brian Stokes Mitchell Rehearsing 'Here I'll Stay' From LOVE LIFE

Click Here for More Articles on LOVE LIFE

Rehearsals are underway for the New York City Center production of Love Life starring Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Edwards, Sara Jean Ford, Isabella Houston, Owen Tabaka and Clarke Thorell.

See a video of Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell singing Here I'll Stay below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, with choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life depicts more than a century and a half of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world-from the post-revolutionary era to bustling post-World War II America. Accentuated with vaudevillian acts and satiric barbs, Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's rarely seen 1948 collaboration is considered by some to be the first "concept musical" and an inspiration for generations of musical theater favorites.



The production will run for seven performances at New York City Center from March 18 - 22.





