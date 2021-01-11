VIDEO: See Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman in the Trailer for Upcoming SVU Episode
In the new episode on January 14, an online role-play session turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.
Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU," scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC!
Check out the trailer below!
When does fantasy become too real? Don't miss an all-new #SVU, Thursday on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5odHu8w0F2- ??? & ?????: ??? (@nbcsvu) January 11, 2021
Eva Noblezada previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London and on Broadway. In 2017, Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh's epic revival of Miss Saigon, receiving a Tony nomination at age 21. Variety called her Broadway debut performance "entrancing" and The Hollywood Reporter said "her vocals have an expressive range and sweetness that cuts through all that surrounds her. She's a legitimate discovery."
Alex Brightman is a writer and Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, Glory Days; on TV in "Documentary Now!," "SMILF," "Important Things w/ Demetri Martin;" and in one horror film where he was brutally murdered on a toilet. His musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story(Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad, all with his writing partner Drew Gasparini. His newest plays, We Left It Here and Everything Is Fine, were presented in New York City in 2019.
