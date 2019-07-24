VIDEO: See Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman in the Second Trailer for THE GOLDFINCH

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Amazon Studios, "The Goldfinch" is the film adaptation of Donna Tartt's globally acclaimed best-selling novel, which won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

Directed by BAFTA Award winner John Crowley ("Brooklyn"), the film features a multigenerational cast led by Ansel Elgort ("Baby Driver") as Theo Decker and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman ("The Hours," "Big Little Lies") as Mrs. Barbour.

Watch the trailer below!

Theodore "Theo" Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day...a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.

"The Goldfinch" is produced by Nina Jacobson ("The Hunger Games" films, "American Crime Story") and Brad Simpson ("World War Z," "American Crime Story"). Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Kevin McCormick, Sue Kroll and Courtenay Valenti served as executive producers. The screenplay is by Oscar nominee Peter Straughan ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"), based on the novel by Donna Tartt, which spent 30 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

The film also stars Oakes Fegley ("Pete's Dragon") as Young Theo, Aneurin Barnard ("Dunkirk") as Boris, Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things," "IT") as Young Boris, with Sarah Paulson ("The Post," "American Crime Story") as Xandra, Luke Wilson ("The Royal Tenenbaums") as Larry, and Jeffrey Wright ("The Hunger Games" films) as Hobie.

Rounding out the main ensemble cast are Ashleigh Cummings ("Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries") as Pippa, Willa Fitzgerald ("Little Women") as Kitsey Barbour, Aimee Laurence ("Chicago P.D.") as Young Pippa, Denis O'Hare ("American Horror Story") as Lucius Reeve, and Boyd Gaines (2014's "Driving Miss Daisy") as Mr. Barbour.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-winning director of photography Roger Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049"), Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett ("Her"), editor Kelley Dixon ("Breaking Bad"), and costume designer Kasia Walicka Maimone ("Bridge of Spies"). The music is by Trevor Gureckis ("Bloodline").

"The Goldfinch" is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures, in association with Amazon Studios, a Color Force Production, a John Crowley Film. Slated for release on September 13, 2019, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. "The Goldfinch" has been rated R for drug use and language.





