VIDEO: Sean Hayes & James Corden Sing About Not Wanting to Duet!

Sean Hayes was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Host Corden does his check in with his guests for the show, and when he gets to Hayes they announce they aren't doing another duet. Afterwards, Corden tells the audience that he's glad he doesn't have to sing with Hayes, a sentiment Hayes agrees with, and of course they express these feelings...in a duet!

Watch the song below!

Hayes is best known for starring as Jack McFarland on NBC's sitcom Will & Grace. He made his Broadway debut in 2010 in Promises, Promises, alongside Kristin Chenoweth. In 2016, Hayes returned to Broadway as the title role in An Act of God, and it was recently announced that he'd be reprising his role to perform the show for Audible.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You