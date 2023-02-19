VIDEO: Sea Lion and Trainer Dance to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGO

This amazing animal is ready for their Broadway debut!
Bernadette Peters shared a video on her Twitter account of a sea lion and trainer performing choreography to 'Cell Block' from Chicago at a show for visitors at Sea World.
Watch the video below!
"[T]hat is crazyyyyyyyy," the Broadway revival's original Velma Bebe Neuwirth replied.
Reno 911 actor Cedric Yarbourough joked, "I think Fosse would have notes but be proud."
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
