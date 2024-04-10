Video: Robyn Hurder Is Painting the Town in CHICAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nowadays, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder is back on Broadway in Chicago and that's good, isn't it?!

Fresh off of her acclaimed run in A Beautiful Noise, she returned to the show just last month as Velma Kelly- a role she had not yet tackled despite her history with Chicago. (She previously appeared in the ensemble as Mona and covered the role of Roxie Hart in 2006.)

"I've done both roles. I will just say that Velma is harder than Roxie, physically," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "But it's a lot more fun for me. It's a playground! You just go out on stage and you're like: 'Watch this!' and then you just get to play. It's never going to be the same for me evey night and that's what I love."

Robyn is the first to admit that her first time singing "All That Jazz" was a blur. "I don't want to say it's so much pressure... I just take it so seriously. I want to honor every single Velma before me. And you don't want to fall down the stairs. [The first performance] was mostly nerves."

In this video, as Robyn chats more about her new gig!