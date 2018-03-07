VIDEO: Scott Alan New Song 'Once Upon a Time' Sung with Wendy Moten

Scott Alan is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the brightest stars of theatre, TV, film and recording. He recently released his new album LIFELINE and has now shared one of the tracks, 'Once Upon a Time' performed with Wendy Moten on YouTube. Listen below!

LIFELINE is available now. It can be purchased from his CD Baby, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, please visit http://www.scottalan.net. You can also follow Alan on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Alan has worked with artists including Grammy Award winning Pentatonix, Grammy Award nominated artists Jane Monheit, Marc Broussard, Taylor Dayne, Tony Award winning artists Sutton Foster, Adriane Lenox, Randy Graff, Frances Ruffle, Lea Salonga, film and TV stars Tracie Thoms, Patina Miller, Katie Stevens, Danny-Boy Hatchard, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty, Samantha Barks, Jeremy Jordan and reality stars Sam Bailey, Collabro, Diane De Garmo, Christina Marie, RJ Helton among others.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release six follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding on To and Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan.

Alan has toured the world and has sold out concerts in New York City, Japan, London, Holland, Germany, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, Australia & Varies cities in South and North America.

Related Articles