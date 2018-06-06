VIDEO: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban Chat Tony Awards Preparation on CBS THIS MORNING

This Sunday's 72nd annual TONY AWARDS will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. Bareilles starred in "Waitress" on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony for its score in 2016, and Groban earned a Tony nomination last year for his role in "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812." They join "CBS This Morning" with what to expect from this year's awards ceremony. Check out the video below!

The 72nd Annual TONY AWARDS will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on Sunday, June 10th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Broadway's biggest night will feature appearances by Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quintoand Andrew Rannells.

The TONY AWARDS will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

In addition to receiving a Tony nomination for writing the music and lyrics for the smash musical adaptation of WAITRESS, Bareilles also made her on-stage Broadway debut in the show's lead role of Jenna, replacing original star Jessie Meuller, and wrapped up an encore run with the show earlier this spring. She is also part of the writing team for this season's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and recently starred as Mary Magdalene in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT.

Having recorded an entire album of beloved showtunes, Groban made his Broadway debut in the role of Pierre in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. The multi-platinum recording artist was nominated for last season's Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical honor.

