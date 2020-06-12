VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Performs LITTLE VOICE Original Theme Song in New Trailer

Apple today released a first look video for the upcoming series "Little Voice," featuring Grammy-winner and Emmy and Tony Award-nominee, Sara Bareilles, performing the original theme song to the show.

Watch the trailer below!

A fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, "Little Voice" will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed original series and films, on Friday, July 10.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York featuring original music by Sara Bareilles, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper will star as the series follows Bess King, (O'Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.



"Little Voice" is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Trek," "Lost"), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam," "Stepmom," "Waitress") and Ben Stephenson ("Westworld") are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

