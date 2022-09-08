VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson & Company Get Ready to Bring THE PIANO LESSON to Broadway

Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins next week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

Watch as the company tells us all about bringing the iconic play to Broadway!