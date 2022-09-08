Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson & Company Get Ready to Bring THE PIANO LESSON to Broadway

Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Sep. 08, 2022  

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins next week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

Watch as the company tells us all about bringing the iconic play to Broadway!

The Piano Lesson
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL VIDEO: First Look at 'Village By The Sea' from FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
September 6, 2022

Check out an all new music video of Parisa Shahmir singing ‘Village By The Sea’, a new song written for  FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL by James Findlay, who is also co-musical director and musician in the production.
VIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTSVIDEO: Cyndi Lauper Opens Up About the Legacy of KINKY BOOTS
September 3, 2022

Just last week, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter, performer and activist Cyndi Lauper celebrated the return of her Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, which is now running off-Broadway at Stage 42. In this video, watch as she chats more about the show's triumphant return to the New York City stage!
VIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: SIX's Boleyn Tour Queens Get Ready to Hit the Road
September 2, 2022

The 'Boleyn Tour' of SIX is set to launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow. In this video, watch as the company catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they get ready to hit the road!
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For FOR COLORED BOYZ at the Fulton TheatrePhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For FOR COLORED BOYZ at the Fulton Theatre
September 1, 2022

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room for the world premiere of Bryan-Keyth Wilson’s FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff, which begins previews September 6-7 before an official opening September 8 at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Check out the photos and video here!
Photos & Video: First Look at MY BROTHER LANGSTON World Premiere at Black Ensemble TheaterPhotos & Video: First Look at MY BROTHER LANGSTON World Premiere at Black Ensemble Theater
August 30, 2022

Black Ensemble Theater’s is continueing the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healing and Joy with the world premiere of My Brother Langston, written and directed by Rueben D. Echoles, The production runs August 13-September 18, 2022. Get a first look at photos and video here!